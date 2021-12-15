An Idaho House member from Boise on Wednesday called on the state Board of Education to re-examine its rules on university tenure and gender discrimination, in the wake of controversial comments about women by Boise State University Professor Scott Yenor.
Yenor, in an Oct. 31 speech to the National Conservatism Conference in Florida, said independent women today are “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome than women need to be,” and said women should be “secure with feminine goals of homemaking and having children” and shouldn’t be recruited into engineering or other professional fields like medicine and law.
The comments later went viral on social media and have drawn both national attention and a backlash of objections from Boise State students, faculty and other Idahoans.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, told the state Board of Education on Wednesday morning, “Idaho university and community college students should not be discouraged or prevented from pursuing careers that they choose, from pursuing academic disciplines that they choose, solely on the basis of gender. So it’s been very disappointing that suddenly this has become an issue in Idaho.”
Gannon, an attorney, said while he recognizes the rights to free speech and academic freedom, “I think it’s very important to recognize that students have a right to be free from bias or the appearance of bias in pursuing their education.”
“It is important for our state to send that message in a strong way," he said.