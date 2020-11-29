Due to popular demand, the State Board of Education is reversing course and reopening applications for grants designed to help families pay for the cost of remote learning, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin. But funding may be tight because the number of applicants has already surpassed the amount state officials hoped to help.
The state will reopen its Strong Families, Strong Students online application portal through Dec. 4, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said. The program is funded from Idaho's share of CARES Act federal coronavirus aid, to offset costs Idaho families have faced due to COVID-19 related school closures. You can read Corbin's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.