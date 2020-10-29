Idaho will spend another $4.7 million in CARES Act federal coronavirus aid to upgrade state computer networks and security, after a state panel unanimously approved the proposal Wednesday. The funds, all to be spent under existing, competitively bid statewide contracts, will upgrade equipment and services overseen by the state Office of Information Technology Services, whose administrator, Jeff Weak, said told the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee that COVID-19 has “profoundly changed how Idaho state government operates.”
When the pandemic hit, thousands of state employees shifted from in-office work to working from home, he said, requiring substantial upgrades to state systems to allow that to occur safely. This is the third CFAC allocation to cover the costs of those changes.