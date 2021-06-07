Two large parcels of state-owned agricultural land in Caldwell are going on the auction block Friday, and are expected to draw competitive bidding for potential residential development and sell for more than $6 million.
The auction is coming as Caldwell has an existing moratorium on new development due to the uncertainty created by the Legislature’s passage of HB 389 this year; that new law caps property tax budgets for growing cities and other local governments, prompting the city to impose a “pause” of up to four months to figure out how it can still provide services to new growth.
Based on the current zoning of the two parcels, which is for low-density residential development of up to three houses per acre, the two could accommodate 846 new homes, or far more if developers were to apply for and receive special-use permits for planned-unit developments. Those could potentially include multi-family housing as well as single-family homes.
But whoever successfully bids on the property would have to apply to have the parcels annexed into the city of Caldwell in order to develop them; no applications are currently being accepted due to the moratorium, which was imposed May 17 by the City Council and could last for up to 120 days.
That hasn’t prevented huge interest in the auction and development potential, including from out of state.
"There is significant interest, including out-of-state buyers," said Josh Purkiss, real estate services bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Lands.