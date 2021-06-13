Two large parcels of state-owned agricultural land in Caldwell sold together for $36.6 million during an auction on Friday afternoon, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Endurance Holdings, LLC, a Meridian-based company, offered the winning bid, according to Emily Mueller, an administration agent with Corbett Bottles Real Estate, which hosted the auction at the Courtyard Marriott in Meridian.
The parcels sold for $35.2 million, with a buyer’s premium of $1,408,000 bringing the total cost to $36,608,000 — nearly 6 1/2 times their appraised value as of December 2020.
The required minimum bid for the properties was their appraised value, which was $2.4 million for the 162-acre parcel and $3.3 million for the 120-acre parcel. Together, the total appraised value was $5.7 million; the properties were appraised in December 2020.
Bidders were not deterred by the city of Caldwell’s temporary moratorium on new development due to the uncertainty created by the Legislature’s passage of HB 389 this year; that new law caps property tax budgets for growing cities and other local governments. The city elected to “pause” new development for up to four months to figure out how it can still provide services to new growth.
“It surpassed expectations by far,” said Josh Purkiss, real estate services bureau chief for the Idaho Department of Lands. “Just the excitement in the room was electrifying.”
You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or see Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.