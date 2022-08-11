The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Ada County in southwestern Idaho...
Southeastern Canyon County in southwestern Idaho...
Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho...
* Until 600 PM MDT..
* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murphy, or 26
miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Swan Falls around 530 PM MDT.
Initial Point and Big Foot Butte around 540 PM MDT.
Kuna around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National
Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National
Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT
FOR WESTERN PAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CANYON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR
COUNTIES...
At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Plymouth,
or 8 miles southeast of Ontario, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near...
New Plymouth and Fruitland around 520 PM MDT.
Ontario around 530 PM MDT.
Payette around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ada,
southeastern Canyon and northwestern Owyhee Counties through 545 PM
MDT...
At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Reynolds, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Murphy and Guffey around 520 PM MDT.
Melba and Walters Ferry around 530 PM MDT.
Swan Falls and Initial Point around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."
The issue went before the Board of Examiners Subcommittee meeting Tuesday and will go to the full board for a vote in the Aug. 16 meeting, Brown reports. The state Board of Examiners is made up of the governor, attorney general, state controller, and secretary of state. The subcommittee is made up of appointees from those elected officials’ offices.
The subcommittee’s motion Tuesday approved the request for payment, but referred the funding request to the Legislature as a supplemental appropriation, rather than pay it through the Constitutional Defense Fund, according to subcommittee member Brian Benjamin of the Controller’s Office.
Since its inception, the Legislature’s Constitutional Defense Fund has paid out more than $3 million in legal fees after losing court cases, most of which have been in the last eight years. You can read Brown's full report here at the Idaho Reports blog.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.