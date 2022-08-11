Idaho Capitol dome blue sky file

The dome of the Idaho Capitol in Boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press, file

A federal judge has ordered the state of Idaho to pay $321,224.50 in legal fees stemming from a lawsuit over a bill the Idaho Legislature passed in 2020 regarding birth certificate changes, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."

The issue went before the Board of Examiners Subcommittee meeting Tuesday and will go to the full board for a vote in the Aug. 16 meeting, Brown reports. The state Board of Examiners is made up of the governor, attorney general, state controller, and secretary of state. The subcommittee is made up of appointees from those elected officials’ offices.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

