FILE - In this July 7, 2004, file photo, Dennis Rogers, of Corona, Calif., fishes off a dock at Ponderosa Park in McCall, Idaho, while vacationing. A private investment firm's proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 28,000 acres of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall that is also a popular area for vacation homes is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens. Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board.