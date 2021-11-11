All state offices are closed today for the Veterans Day holiday, and because some formatting and technical details were still being ironed out on the 1,000-page-plus final report of the Commission on Reapportionment at the close of business yesterday, the formal report hasn’t yet been delivered to the Idaho Secretary of State. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said today that he was told it’ll likely be delivered on Friday morning. That means the clock hasn’t started to tick for possible legal challenges; under court rules, those challenges must be filed within 35 days after the filing at the office of the Secretary of State.
The final report, with its numerous appendices, includes detailed explanations and legal findings for why the commission drew the lines it did to define each new legislative and congressional district. Here's a quote from the near-final draft of the plan that the commission reviewed at its final meeting on Wednesday: "Many people have sincere, strongly held opinions about how districts should be drawn, and many of those sincere, strongly held opinions conflict with each other. In trying to balance conflicting requests, the Commission's discretion and judgment were most influenced by what would best serve the interests of equal protection."
Most courts also are closed today, along with some county, state and city offices, most banks, and all post offices.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.