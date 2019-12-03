The terms “moral turpitude” and “good character” would be scrubbed from dozens of sections of Idaho’s laws on occupational licensing, under a proposal now being finalized by a bipartisan legislative panel. The legislative interim committee also is calling for a legislative review before any new occupation is required to be licensed; easing licensing for those already licensed in another state; and new laws to ensure anyone with a criminal conviction, regardless of its relevance to the occupation, isn’t automatically barred from licensing for a new occupation.
The whole effort is aimed at making it easier for Idahoans to enter licensed occupations, at a time of near-full employment where employers need the workers.
"I anticipate or kind of hope this is our last meeting," said Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, the panel's co-chair. "We will be taking public testimony. That gives us an opportunity to incorporate that into any adjustments that we may be making in the proposed legislation."