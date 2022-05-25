Idaho Lawmaker Rape Trial

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on as the defense asks questions of a witness during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Ada County prosecutors argued that former lawmaker Aaron von Ehilinger should not have a right to bail after he was found guilty of rape, according to a response to his motion asking to be released and for a new trial, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan.

Von Ehlinger was convicted in April of raping a 19-year-old intern — and his defense requested acquittal or a new trial, with von Ehlinger being released on his own recognizance partnered with a set bond pending the matter.

The prosecution filed a response to the motion on Thursday, saying von Ehlinger should be denied the release due to the charge and verdict itself, as well as his trip outside the country when a warrant was out for his arrest.

Von Ehligner was extradited from Georgia in October of last year following an out-of-country trip that he said was business-related, the Lewiston Tribune reported.

Additionally, von Ehlinger has prior criminal history, which includes inattentive driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and one count of carrying a concealed weapon under the influence that was later dismissed, court records show.

