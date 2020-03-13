The official state ceremony marking the first "Idaho Women's Day" is taking place on the Capitol steps from noon to 12:45, with comments from First Lady Teresa Little, Boise High School student leader Kate Roth, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and Rep. Linda Hartgen, a proclamation from the governor, music and more. Prior to the ceremony, all female Idaho legislators were asked to gather on the steps for an official photo for the Idaho State Historical Society.
Janet Gallimore, Historical Society director, said, "This is for the collection. We have amazing pictures of the first women legislators, first woman state superintendent of public instruction ... from 100 years ago." Today's photo, along with others of current women leaders in Idaho, "will be part of state history," Gallimore said.
Today's ceremony is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the vote nationwide in 1920. Idaho had already give women the vote back in 1896, and immediately thereafter, Teresa Little noted, "Idaho elected women to prominent positions in 1898."