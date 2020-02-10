Idaho lawmakers on Monday, on a party-line vote, sent the full House legislation to force the city of Boise to elect its city council members by geographic district, instead of city-wide. The move came over objections from newly elected Boise Councilman Patrick Bageant and from Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, a member of the House State Affairs Committee.
“This bill is to legislate Boise, and it’s not to legislate anyone else,” Green protested. “It is not our place.” Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who proposed the bill, told the committee, “I look at this as local control at the lowest level, which will be the voters themselves.”
He said all but one of Boise’s current city council members come from the same area of town. Current law allows cities to set up election-by-district systems on their own; his bill would force any city with a population of more than 100,000, as of the last Census, to do so. Currently, only Boise meets that criteria, though Meridian is expected to as well, after the Census that will be launched this year.
“They don’t seem to decide to do that once they’re in those seats,” Palmer said.
Boise resident Dave Kangas told the committee, “You cannot expect a representative from the North End of Boise to understand the issues in the other end of town, it just doesn’t happen. … All the council is from the North End. Are they readily, easily going to give up that influence? No.”
Bageant told the committee, “Right now we haven’t had the opportunity to have that conversation in Boise. … Instead, we have an opportunity to have the conversation over here on one particular version of districts, one particular solution that’s being cast as a statewide law that only applies to us. I don’t think it’s the best way to get to the solution to the problem.”
Bageant noted that in the 2013 election, none of the newly elected Boise City Council members were from the North End. he said council member Elaine Clegg won majorities in every neighborhood in the city in the last election, and said under the bill, five out of six Boise residents wouldn’t be allowed to vote for her. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday’s edition of the Idaho Press.