Lawmakers on an interim committee studying options for how Idaho should spend federal aid funds arriving under the American Rescue Plan Act hold their first meeting on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the state Capitol.
The Legislature’s first interim committee meeting this year is happening this morning, with the “Expenditure of ARPA Funds” panel, headed by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, meeting at the state Capitol. The agenda includes going through the funds available to Idaho under the giant American Rescue Plan Act and the state’s options for spending those. Lawmakers this year made it clear they want substantial input on that, rather than leaving decisions to the executive branch, as happened with earlier federal aid funds during the pandemic that arrived when lawmakers weren’t in session.
“This is a very important discussion this morning,” Bedke said as the meeting opened. “The state is in receipt of an unprecedented amount of money, and we want to make sure that is invested in a way that pays dividends down the road.”
The biggest single chunk of the aid that lawmakers will oversee is the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which comes to $1.1 billion; it must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by 2026. It can be spent on projects falling into four categories: Mitigation of the impacts of the pandemic, including on health care, education, individuals and businesses; additional pay for essential workers who interact with the public; and water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. The fourth category, to make up state fiscal shortfalls, doesn’t apply to Idaho, which has a big state budget surplus.
Lawmakers have broad discretion within the allowed categories, including picking and choosing among them to allocate the funds; they don't have to hit all the categories.
