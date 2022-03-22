Idaho is launching a new “town hall” website that will serve as a one-stop shop for Idahoans to access public meeting information for all state executive branch agencies, Gov. Brad Little and state Controller Brandon Woolf announced Tuesday.
Little signed a proclamation instructing all state executive branch agencies to post meeting notices, agendas and minutes to the site on and after April 15, in addition to existing notice requirements under the Idaho Open Meeting Law. “Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government,” Little said. “I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho.”
Legislation that cleared the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday would allocate $2 million to upgrade state agency meeting rooms and technology so that meetings can live-stream online through the site.
Woolf, who developed the “Transparent Idaho” website that already posts large amounts of state data and financial information without the need for citizens to file a public records request, said, “Traveling through our great state of Idaho, I’ve heard the many Idaho citizens who want to be engaged, they want to participate and they want to be involved.”
By easing access for all to state meetings, he said, the new site will help in “creating a culture of openness.”