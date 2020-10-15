Dean Cameron, the director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, shared tips for picking a health insurance plan in Tuesday’s AARP virtual town hall, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The open enrollment period for health insurance begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 15.
Cameron said people need to consider the “four Cs” when thinking about whether a given plan works for them or not: Convenience, cost, coverage and customer satisfaction. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.