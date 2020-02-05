Next year, Nampa will become home to the state’s third mental hospital, State Hospital West. It’ll be a lot smaller than State Hospital North in Orofino or State Hospital South in Blackfoot, but officials say the 16-bed unit will serve a key need, housing adolescents with serious mental illness.
Those young patients now have to go to a unit in Blackfoot in eastern Idaho, but 75% of them are from the Treasure Valley. Meanwhile, it’ll make room for 20 more adults in Blackfoot, where that bed space is badly needed.
