State Hospital West construction
Construction continues on the State Hospital West facility in Nampa, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Once completed, the new 16-bed unit will house adolescents with serious mental illness and become the state’s third mental hospital.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Next year, Nampa will become home to the state’s third mental hospital, State Hospital West. It’ll be a lot smaller than State Hospital North in Orofino or State Hospital South in Blackfoot, but officials say the 16-bed unit will serve a key need, housing adolescents with serious mental illness.

Those young patients now have to go to a unit in Blackfoot in eastern Idaho, but 75% of them are from the Treasure Valley. Meanwhile, it’ll make room for 20 more adults in Blackfoot, where that bed space is badly needed.

