As Idaho’s COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, members of the state Board of Health & Welfare expressed dismay and frustration Thursday and urged Idahoans to wear masks and take other steps to slow the spread.
“We’re in a world of hurt up here,” said board Chairman Darrell Kerby of Bonners Ferry, which is in the northernmost county in the state along the Canadian border. “Boundary County’s COVID went from hardly any activity to lots of activity, and my office is now closed and operating only virtually. And there’s quite a bit of concern up here, which at the outset didn’t exist.”
“We have a record number here hospitalized,” said board member Linda Hatzenbuehler of Pocatello.
Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, briefed the board on the current COVID-19 situation. “Our hospital health care capacity is incredibly strained,” she said. “We’re looking at our crisis standards of care, making sure we have things in order.”
She noted that Idaho is setting records for new cases, deaths, testing positivity and more. “It’s happening everywhere,” she said.
“I know there are still some misperceptions that COVID isn’t real. Well, I can tell you that the huge increases in cases we’re seeing, in cases and deaths, it’s a real thing,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “So we’re encouraging everybody to keep carrying that message and keep using face coverings and things.”
Board member Wendy Jaquet of Ketchum said, “Perhaps our board should be making a recommendation to the governor with regard to face coverings or masks.”
But both the board’s deputy attorney general and Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen responded that the board couldn’t do that; its statutory role is to advise the department, not the governor; and that topic wasn’t listed as an action item on its agenda on Thursday. Jeppesen said that issue currently is being handled by Idaho’s seven public health districts.
Jaquet said, “Given the spike, I’m grateful that we have these precautions in place where I live, and I’m hopeful that the districts will be effective down the road to get more put into place.”
Board member Jim Giuffre of Boise said, “I think the topic that Wendy brought up is an important one for the board to discuss appropriately whenever we can get it on the agenda. … It’s a frustration, I think, for me personally and maybe for some other board members as well, that we can’t do more to encourage the preventive actions that really have proven to work.”
“Our hospitals and our staff may not be able to handle the kind of case increases that we’re seeing today,” Giuffre said, “and … it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better, according to all the forecasts – particularly with the holidays coming up.”
