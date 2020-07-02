In its emergency motion for a stay filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit late yesterday, the state of Idaho says that if the 9th Circuit won't stay U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill's ruling allowing Reclaim Idaho to restart its signature drive to qualify a school-funding initiative for the November ballot, Idaho will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Richert has a full report on the filing online here at idahoednews.org, and the full filing is posted with this Eye on Boise post.
I anticipate plenty of further developments in this case in the near future, but I am heading off on a much-needed break. I may have a few posts while I'm off, including a link to my Sunday column that'll run this Sunday, but for the most part, I'll be out until a week from Monday, July 13. Look for full coverage in the Idaho Press between now and then.