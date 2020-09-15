The state of Idaho has filed a response to a lawsuit from the Idaho Democratic Party and two registered Idaho voters contending that rap star Kanye West should be removed from Idaho's presidential ballot, because he filed to run as an independent but is a registered Republican in Wyoming. "Plaintiffs ask this court to order the Secretary of State to do something the Idaho Supreme Court has already determined he has no authority to do," Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo wrote in an 18-page court filing opposing a temporary restraining order. "The Idaho Legislature has given the Secretary of State only the power to determine whether a candidate has completed a statement certifying he has no political party affiliation, not to determine whether that statement was truthful."
In an accompanying declaration, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock said more than 133,000 Idaho ballots already have been printed, and they're required by law to be printed today, in order to allow mailings of absentee ballots to Idahoans living overseas on Sept. 18. "It would cost nearly $50,000 to reprint these ballots," Hancock said.
4th District Judge Jason D. Scott has scheduled a hearing on the request for the temporary restraining order for 3 p.m. today; I'll have more later today on that.