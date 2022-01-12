Idaho needs an “aggressive” approach to raising state employee pay next year, lawmakers on a joint committee on employee compensation heard Wednesday, but it also needs to find innovative new ways to satisfy an increasingly young, increasingly mobile workforce with different expectations from previous generations.
“Money can’t be our only solution,” said Division of Human Resources Administrator Lori Wolff told the Change in Employee Compensation on Wednesday afternoon. “We have to invest in the human aspect of work. … We must invest in a more fulfilling employee experience, and we must be in touch with what they want.”
By the end of Wednesday’s hearing, lawmakers on the panel were kicking around ideas ranging from free tuition for state employees to increase their job skills to on-site day care centers to health club memberships.
“This is quite a responsibility this committee has, to treat our state employees right and be competitive with other opportunities,” said Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, the panel’s co-chair. “It’s our legal obligation by Idaho Code.”
“A dollar amount doesn’t always fix everything,” he said, “but we do appreciate our employees and we want them to know that.”
At a time when Idaho is struggling to fill thousands of state jobs amid a wave of retirements, parents leaving the workforce, and fast-growing wages elsewhere, the state also is facing “a huge shift in a generation of workers,” Wolff said.
As baby boomers retire and demographics shift, “Millennials and Gen Z will make up over half our state workforce in fiscal year 2023,” she said.
These workers demand more use of technology, Wolff said. They “value flexibility in their schedules and work so that it can fit better into their lifestyles. They want to work from anywhere using digital tools,” and be able to communicate quickly with their co-workers and supervisors.
“At least right now, they are not as motivated by retirement and health benefits,” Wolff said. “Data shows they are more mobile and less likely to stay at jobs long-term.”
"I think we have an unprecedented problem, at least in my lifetime," said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa.
Idaho’s state worker pay has long lagged far behind market rates, but the state has made up the difference in part with its benefit and retirement packages. Even that is starting to slip now, however.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press and look for it on the front page.