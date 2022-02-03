The proposed budget for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for next year shows something unusual: A 100.7% increase in total funds from this year. The reason: A “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make investments in infrastructure projects that will have an impact for generations to come,” according to state DEQ Director Jess Byrne.
Byrne presented the budget to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Thursday, including proposals from Gov. Brad Little to spend hundreds of millions in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next five years for major upgrades to city drinking and wastewater systems; closing old landfills; addressing contaminated, abandoned mine sites across the state; and more.
“When the ARPA dollars arrived, the first thing the governor said was, ‘I want to maximize these as long-term investments our kids and grandkids will benefit from,’” said Alex Adams, Little’s budget director. “As the guidance unfolded, it became clear that drinking and wastewater was one of those areas.”
The governor’s proposal would spend $60 million from those federal funds for drinking and wastewater grants next year, and a total of $300 million over five years.
“If you have good drinking water and wastewater systems, it will defray local property taxes or user fees, will allow communities to have planned growth, it will help our rural areas,” Adams said. “I think given the options for to use discretionary ARPA dollars, the governor saw this as an investment that will help generations for years to come throughout Idaho.”
The $300 million would be distributed through grants to local entities that need to make the upgrades. Byrne said a “tiered approach” is planned, “prioritizing small systems that can’t afford necessary upgrades.”
There’s plenty of both need and interest, Byrne told lawmakers. With word that the grants could be coming, the DEQ this year received 263 letters of interest from around the state, he said, up from the usual 70 or so. “And these 263 requested over $1.4 billion for water and wastewater projects,” he said.
The DEQ has been working closely with the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Rural Water Association, engineers, city officials and others to get the word out to needy communities about the possible funding, and provided $1.2 million in planning grants to help communities develop funding requests.
“The funding must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, which means construction would need to be completed,” Byrne said.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, co-chair of JFAC, said, “It would make a huge difference. We need to really investigate and look at it.”
