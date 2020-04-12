Since becoming the Idaho state epidemiologist in 1997, Dr. Christine Hahn has seen a number of public health scares that have kept her pretty busy, writes Idaho Press reporter John Wustrow. There was the anthrax scare that came in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Her office was getting calls nearly every day from people who discovered white powder in their mail or from cereal boxes. Concern in 2003 that Iraq’s President Saddam Hussein had gotten his hands on the smallpox virus, and the West Nile virus coming to Idaho in 2006, were other times that have stuck out in Hahn’s mind.
Through all these scares, Hahn knew that eventually one could come along that would hit as hard as the current COVID-19 outbreak.
A Michigan native, Hahn first came to Idaho after finishing infectious disease training at Duke University in 1995 on a two-year training program with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, called the Epidemic Intelligence Service. Unsure of which direction to go with her career, she had three professors at Duke who had trained through the CDC. They all suggested it for her.
Participants in the EIS, a highly competitive post-graduate fellowship, can either study at the CDC base in Atlanta, or work for state departments. Having never been out west, she applied for Idaho, Utah and Colorado. She was assigned to Idaho.
The state was so impressed with her work, that while she was still in the program she was hired as deputy state epidemiologist.
“The CDC and the state of Idaho worked it out,” Hahn said. “I could finish my training experience, but I was actually hired here in 1996.”
The next year, after finishing the training, Idaho’s state epidemiologist left to take a job in New Hampshire. Hahn was promoted and has been in that role since.
