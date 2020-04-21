Idaho’s state endowment fund has taken a hit, but remains “in a pretty healthy position given the volatility we’ve had,” investment manager Chris Anton told the Idaho Land Board this morning. “The world has changed dramatically since the outbreak of the COVID-19 earlier this year,” Anton told the board. “The world is just starting to come to grips with the human and economic toll.” In the midst of that, he said, “The financial markets are struggling.”
The state endowment fund, through March 31, had seen a one-month drop of 10.9%f and a fiscal year-to-date drop of 9.5%. “At the low point, the fund was down about 18%,” Anton reported. But, he said, “Through yesterday, we’re down only 4.3%. So we have come back considerably off the bottom. … But it’s been a troubling time.”
Reserves for the state endowment remain strong, with well over five years worth of distributions still in reserves for all endowments, including the largest, which is for the state’s public schools. “So while we’re down modestly and never like to be down, it hasn’t been as bad as one might have thought,” Anton said.
Gov. Brad Little, who chairs the state Land Board, praised the “wisdom” of both the Endowment Fund Investment Board and previous state Land Boards for putting those reserves in place. The state endowment includes a permanent fund that generates earnings, as well as land holdings, chiefly timber and grazing land; all are required by the state Constitution to generate maximum long-term returns for the endowment’s beneficiaries, including schools, universities and other state institutions.
As of March 31, the current value of the permanent fund was roughly $2.1 billion.