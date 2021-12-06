Idaho's top higher education officials are warning of severe consequences if North Idaho College loses its accreditation amid the tumult there, which has included the board firing the president, followed by the departure of numerous top leaders including all three vice presidents, and the fired president suing for wrongful termination. "Numerous and severe" consequences will ensue if NIC's accreditation is compromised, they warned.
Those could include reducing or even negating the value of a degree from NIC for students; dual credit students no longer being allowed to transfer their credits to other accredited institutions in Idaho; losing eligibility for the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship for NIC students; and more.
"The very viability of the college itself could hang in the balance," warned Kurt Liebich, president of the state Board of Education; and Matt Freeman, executive director for the board. The two called the situation at NIC "extremely concerning," and said the state board will also address it at its upcoming Dec. 15 meeting.
In a letter to all five NIC trustees, the governor, legislators, NIC's acting president and the president of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, the accrediting body, Liebich and Freeman urged the NIC board to "set aside parochial or partisan interests, and urgently focus on the best interests of students and the college before both are irreparably harmed."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.