SBOE meeting screenshot 10-19-22

Idaho State Board of Education meets at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022; the meeting wrapped up on Thursday.

Idaho's State Board of Education wrapped up a two-day meeting in Lewiston today, and the board reports that the number of teacher vacancies statewide is now about a tenth of what it was last spring, but most of the remaining ones are in hard-to-fill positions including special education, math and science.

In May, an informal survey showed about 900 teacher vacancies statewide; it's now around 134, now that the school year is under way, the board heard today. That's based on the latest informal survey by the Idaho Association of School Administrators, which drew response from 87 of Idaho's 115 school districts.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

