Using an infusion of one-time taxpayer money, the state provided an additional 2,300 college scholarships this year. Now, it’s “imperative” that the Legislature fully and permanently fund the scholarship, State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman told lawmakers this morning, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert.
“The Opportunity Scholarship is a make or break for many of our students,” Freeman told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “If they don’t receive that scholarship, they don’t go on, or they may delay it.”
JFAC, the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, has a $7 million scholarship decision on its hands, Richert reports. A year ago, the Legislature added this $7 million into the scholarship pool, dipping into a reserve fund to do it on a one-shot basis.
Gov. Brad Little wants to make this $7 million line item permanent, providing more than $20 million for students attending two- or four-year schools in Idaho.
Freeman provided lawmakers with some updated numbers on this year’s program. Idaho awarded more than 6,800 Opportunity Scholarships this year — more than 4,000 scholarships for new students, and more than 2,750 scholarships for students continuing their education.
That doesn’t completely fill the need, however. The state received applications from more than 8,000 eligible students, leaving some 1,200 students out of a share of the money. You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.