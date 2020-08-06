Debbie Critchfield, president of Idaho’s State Board of Education, said she doesn’t go anywhere without people asking her what school will look like this fall. “There is an expectation that learning will take place, and the expectation includes a higher level of support for students and for staff than we saw in the spring,” she said. “Our hope is that it can be in-person in some form or another for some period of time, but we are certainly not suggesting that public safety be tossed aside.” She added, “But we don’t believe that it needs to be. … We are positioned to meet the needs of our students for the coming year.”
State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said, “For many reasons we want our schools to reopen, and for some students, it’s because they’re losing ground fast. ... For some kids, unfortunately school is the only place where a nutritious meal can be served for the day.”
Ybarra said school reopening will look different in different districts. “There’s no one size fits all,” she said. “Every community will be a little bit different.”
“We know that computers and websites, apps and videos cannot replace the in- person experience in school for our students,” Ybarra said. “We know that it’s the teacher in the classroom that has the biggest impact on student learning.”