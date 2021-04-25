Members of the Idaho State Board of Education said Thursday they have seen no evidence supporting claims of “indoctrination” in the state’s public school system, despite accusations from conservative state lawmakers. Board members noted this legislative session, which began Jan. 11, has been dominated by discussions about freedom of expression and worries that public schools, from K-12 through higher education, use taxpayer dollars to promote a social justice agenda, writes Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporter Scott Jackson, who covered the board's two-day meeting this past week.
Incoming board President Kurt Liebich, who was elected at the end of Thursday’s meeting, said this time would have been better spent working to address achievement gaps caused by the pandemic.
Liebich and other board members said accusations of indoctrination in the K-12 system are particularly unfounded. Linda Clark, chairwoman of the state board’s Planning, Policy and Governmental Affairs Committee and a former K-12 educator and administrator herself, said focusing on such issues does a “tremendous disservice” to educators, students and families when there is still educational fallout from the pandemic that must be managed.
“Forty-seven years I spent actively in Idaho education. I spent thousands of hours in classrooms. I never, at any point, saw one single issue of indoctrination,” Clark said during the meeting. “I can tell you that teachers are not inclined to do that. They take the standards of teaching very seriously, and, frankly, they have all they can do to teach the skills and to help students grow and mature.”
