Idaho’s State Board of Education has been meeting both yesterday and today, and shortly after today’s House vote on a new education policy bill spurred by concerns about “critical race theory,” both the outgoing and incoming presidents of the board held a news conference. Debbie Critchfield, outgoing board president, said, “I want to comment on recent public discussions surrounding critical race theory. The Legislature will be debating bills that would impact every learning environment, from kindergarten to graduate education. Every student is entitled to a position-neutral education. This means that students are free to develop their own opinions and ideas without bias or prejudice from an instructor, course, material or even system.”
“Today, the Board of Education discussed freedom for all speech and campus expression within our Idaho K-12 and secondary system,” she said. “We discussed student course evaluations, how to develop social justice metrics for reporting, and how to acknowledge the student voice and experience on their campuses and in their classrooms. … Ultimately, our system of public education is about Idaho students and their success. The Board of Education has heard the public discussion, and directed our university presidents in this work. These are not small matters to us. Like all Idahoans, we want a system that encourages forums of intellectual discussion where speech is not restricted and all viewpoints are respected.”
Newly elected state board President Kurt Liebich said, “If you had asked me what the Legislature would have focused on as the session began, I would’ve thought the conversation would’ve been about the impact of the pandemic, and how that pandemic has impacted student learning, how it’s magnified the achievement gaps and what we collectively as a state need to do, as a state, to address that. But that’s not where the conversation has been at all.”
“It’s been about the issue of do we or do we not indoctrinate kids, do we or do we not have freedom of expression,” Liebich said. “And to us … as a state board member, when we have a constitutional duty to supervise our educational institution, it’s deeply concerning when you hear dialogue that suggests we are in any way indoctrinating kids.”
“I have enormous confidence in our local school boards,” Liebich declared. “And my belief is that if anything like that was occurring, that the policies and procedures we have at the local level would address it and address it quickly. But we hear the concerns of the Legislature.”
“There are concerns that there are students on our campuses that don’t feel like they can speak, or when they speak they feel like they could get threatened or don’t feel comfortable. So I think there is work for the state board to do, and we talked about that work today.”
Liebich said it starts with re-examining policies already in place to see if they need improvements. “And then I think we need to turn our conversation to actually collecting … data. Too much of the conversation in the Legislature is based upon anecdotal evidence. There isn’t a lot of fact or data around this debate, so I think as a state board we need to take a leadership role in that area. … The state board is committed to doing that work.”
Gov. Brad Little joined the news conference briefly at the beginning, and spoke in support of the state board.
“We should be working collectively toward the same thing: To prepare today’s young people to be fulfilled and productive into the future,” Little said. “It’s time to get back on track. That is what parents and employers expect and deserve.”
He noted, “Idaho’s public education system is locally driven. If parents or teachers spot something that concerns them, they should bring it to the attention of the teacher, principal, superintendent or school board trustees and root out the problem at the local level. … Curriculum in Idaho is always the responsibility of your local school board.”
Responding to questions from reporters, Critchfield and Liebich said the state board hasn’t taken a position on HB 377. “We were not in a position to have a position,” Critchfield said. “The board had not met, and was meeting when the bill was debated on the floor.”
HB 377 was just introduced yesterday. It had its committee hearing this morning, and the House then suspended its rules and passed the bill the same day on a party-line vote.
“Frankly, we don’t disagree on what it’s trying to accomplish,” Critchfield said. She said she participated in some of the discussions leading up to the bill “to make sure that there weren’t unintended consequences.” Asked if, at this point, she believes there are, Critchfield said, “I don’t know how to answer that question, frankly.”
Liebich said, “I just think we’ve missed an opportunity to not have the debate centered on … the impacts of the pandemic. But I’m not going to discount the concerns. I wish there were more facts around those concerns.”
“I haven’t seen any evidence of systematic issues across the system,” he said. “I have not personally seen any evidence of systematic indoctrination or stifling of free speech.”
Critchfield said the day after the House killed the public school budget for teachers and lawmakers’ concerns about “critical race theory” hit the news, “I attended the Region 3 superintendents meeting here in the Boise area, and as a curiosity, I asked by raise of hands how many were familiar with the term before they had to google it the night before. No hands went up.”
“We don’t know where this is and what it is,” she said. “Let’s do more than talk about stories and wonder about these things. Let’s get to work on developing metrics, let’s have some data, let’s have some understanding.”
Liebich, a wood products CEO with an MBA from Harvard, said, “I think when you loosely throw around the term ‘indoctrination’ as a systemwide problem, that’s an attack on our system. I would hope before we use that language loosely, that we had substantive evidence that that in fact was occurring. … I don’t believe it is.”