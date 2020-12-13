Two months ago, a group of teenagers told leaders at the State Board of Education that mental health should be one of educators’ top priorities during the 2020 school year, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. Last week, the State Board of Education centered that topic in a 90-minute summit, where board president Debbie Critchfield asked mental health experts, counselors and representatives from state agencies about tangible ways Idaho can support students’ mental and emotional health.
Their recommendations focused on de-stigmatizing mental health, improving mental health awareness and communication among educators, and boosting access to professional help for students who need it.
Alison Malmon, founder of a national program called Active Minds, started the summit with a keynote speech about changing the conversation around mental health.
Malmon’s brother took his own life 20 years ago, after struggling with schizoaffective disorder. He was a star student, and had suffered in silence for years before coming forward about his struggles with mental health, she said. Malmon, a college student at the time, recognized her peers weren’t talking about mental health either, largely because of the shame and stigma around mental health conditions. She launched Active Minds, a student organization now active on more than 800 high school and college campuses nationwide, as a way to normalize that conversation, so that students who are struggling “feel comfortable reaching out for the help they deserve.”
