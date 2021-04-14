Idaho's State Board of Education held a special meeting this afternoon, and announced afterward that there will be no in-state resident tuition increase for undergraduates at Idaho's four-year colleges and universities next year. Instead, the board is asking the colleges and universities to develop and submit proposals that keep those charges flat.
Here's the full announcement from the State Board of Education:
"The Idaho State Board of Education today directed its Executive Director to work with Idaho’s public college and university presidents to prepare tuition and fee requests for academic year 2021/22 with no tuition increases for resident undergraduate students.
The directive comes one week after the proposed higher education appropriation (S1179) was voted down by the Idaho House of Representatives.
Given the uncertainty, the Board directive is intended to enable each college and university to move forward and finalize their tuition and fee requests.
“The Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) is working on a new higher education appropriation,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “We don’t know how long it will take to get approved and this is a critical time for our institutions in terms of recruiting students. Now they can at least move forward with their requests knowing that resident undergraduate tuition increases are off the table.”
Late last year, the university presidents announced they would not request tuition and fee increases for resident undergraduate students if the Governor’s higher education budget recommendation had been approved.
The Board will discuss the requests from each of Idaho’s four-year institutions when it meets next week on April 21-22."