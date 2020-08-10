Idaho’s state tax revenues for July came in well above forecasts and substantially higher than the previous July, but state economists say they’re now predicting only 2% growth in state tax revenues over the coming year.
That’s been revised down from the 4.7% growth that had been forecast for fiscal year 2021 as of last January — before the coronavirus pandemic, and before 2020 revenues came in higher than expected.
“A major difference between the two forecasts is the pandemic’s impacts on state revenue,” state economists Derek Santos and Greg Piepmeyer wrote in the monthly Idaho General Fund Revenue Report, published on Monday afternoon. “The revised Idaho revenue outlook is shaped by the coronavirus-induced sharp, short decline in local economic activity followed by a slow recovery.”
