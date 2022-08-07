The Idaho Transportation Department building along State Street in Boise. ITD has declared the department’s entire 44.5-acre headquarters site as surplus property, clearing the way for it to be sold for development.
The Idaho Transportation Board has declared the state Transportation Department’s entire 44.5-acre headquarters site along State Street as surplus property, clearing the way for it to be sold for development.
The board’s unanimous decision, which came with little discussion at a special meeting on Friday morning, means the ITD headquarters will move to the state’s Chinden campus in West Boise. The former site, which is smack in the middle of the city of Boise’s State Street Corridor that’s targeted for redevelopment, and also abuts Crane Creek and the Esther Simplot Park ponds, will see entirely new uses.
“We understand that that is prime real estate, as you go down the State Street corridor,” said John Tomlinson, ITD communications manager. “That’s one of the remaining areas that hasn’t been developed. It’s had that building there since 1961.”
“That’s probably going to be a popular place that some developer will want to purchase, and who knows what they’re going to do with it,” he said.
