It is possible Idaho’s government could seek a death warrant as early as October for the execution of one of its nine death row inmates, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, as the inmate’s attorneys say the state is trying to give them little notice of when the date will be. The inmate is Gerald Pizzuto Jr., 64, who in 1986 was sentenced to die.
He was convicted of murder for the deaths in 1985 of Berta Herndon, 58, and her nephew Del Herndon, 37, at a cabin in Idaho County, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors say he wanted to steal money from the pair, and that he tied their hands and legs before he beat them both with a hammer and shot Del Herndon with a .22 caliber rifle when the hammer blows failed to kill him, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Pizzuto’s attorneys appealed the case, and raised the question of whether he has an intellectual disability, which would bar him from execution. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals was unconvinced, however, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Supreme Court may hear Pizzuto’s case during its October session, but if it doesn’t, it is possible the state could seek a warrant to execute him.
Attorneys “indicated in a pleading that the State could request a death warrant as early as October 2020,” according to a court document Pizzuto’s attorneys filed on Monday.
That document was filed as part of a legal action that began in March, on behalf of Pizzuto and another death row inmate, Thomas Creech, who may be the next to face execution. Pizzuto has bladder cancer and is currently in hospice care, according to court documents. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.