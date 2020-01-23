More than a thousand Idaho inmates could be moved within months to a now-shuttered private prison in eastern Colorado, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, if the state corrections department enters into a new contract, as approved on Wednesday in a bid to alleviate prison and jail overcrowding. The prison is owned by the same company that managed the Idaho Correctional Center, a facility in Kuna that earned the nickname “Gladiator School” among inmates for its reputation of violence, and was investigated by state police and the FBI in 2014 for allegations of falsified staffing reports. The state ended the contract that same year.
The state’s Board of Correction voted on Wednesday to approve entering into a five-year contract with private prison contractor CoreCivic, which was the only firm to reply to the state’s invitation to negotiate. After the meeting, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt estimated an agreement could be finalized and signed in as soon as two weeks.
Within 120 days after that, the company expects to be able to house Idaho inmates at the 1,488-bed Kit Carson Correctional Center in Burlington, Colorado, about 170 miles east of Denver. The prison, which was built in 1998, is currently unused.
