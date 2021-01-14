As the Legislature’s Joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee opened its meeting today, Co-Chair Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, had some news: Derek Santos, the state’s chief economist, is retiring, and today’s will be his last annual presentation on state revenues to the panel. His final day at work will be tomorrow. Agenbroad noted that Santos first went to work for the state at the Idaho Public Utilities Commission in 1984, and joined the Division of Financial Management in 1987; he was promoted to chief economist in 2011 and has served in that role since.
“I’m told Derek was going to retire last year, but he stuck around to help the state manage the volatile revenue situation caused by the pandemic,” Agenbroad said, “which highlights his commitment to th estate.”
Santos said, “It’s been really an honor to work for the state of Idaho. … This wonderful state has been my home since 1984.”
“Greg Piepmyer will be my replacement,” Santos told the committee. “He’s already on staff as an economist. … I know that he will do a great job.”