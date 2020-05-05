Unless a school can do it in groups of fewer than 10, Idahoans should generally not expect their local public school or charter to reopen this academic year, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. The State Board of Education voted unanimously to modify the school reopening criteria Monday to align with Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan for a staged reopening in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The revisions mean Little and the State Board are providing consistent guidance when it comes to coronavirus response, Corbin writes. But they could represent a roadblock for any medium-sized or large districts that are considering reopening this spring.
Little lifted a stay-home order and outlined a staged recovery Thursday, but public education likely won’t return to normal any time soon. The current first stage of Idaho Rebounds says gatherings, public and private, should be avoided. The second stage — tentatively scheduled to run May 16 to 29, if there is no significant spike in COVID-19 cases — allows for gatherings of fewer than 10 “where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed.”
State Board President Debbie Critchfield and member Andrew Scoggin deferred to Little’s guidance on gatherings several times Monday.
“If I’m understanding this, what we’re saying is there will be no reopening of school this year based on our reentry criteria,” said Scoggin, pointing out the limit would basically allow one teacher and nine students in a standard classroom setting.
“Correct,” said Critchfield, adding that exceptions could be approved on a case-by-case basis.
Those exceptions would be considered for small groups. Schools would still be required to meet physical distancing requirements for proctoring exams or working one-on-one with special education students. You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org.