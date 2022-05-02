The State Board of Education has picked finalists for three North Idaho College trustee vacancies — a search process that will continue, despite a lawsuit, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. State board officers plan to interview the eight finalists in Coeur d’Alene Thursday, and the full board plans to appoint the new trustees Friday.
The state board is stepping in due to a rash of trustee resignations at the embattled community college. Trustee Michael Barnes resigned in January due to questions about his residency. After the four remaining trustees failed to agree on a successor to Barnes, longtime trustees Ken Howard and Christie Wood turned in their resignations, effective Tuesday.
State law gives the state board the authority to fill multiple vacancies on a community college board — a process that last occurred in 2017, when the board appointed trustees for the newly created College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
The two remaining NIC board members — Chairman Todd Banducci and trustee Greg McKenzie — filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment process, arguing that the board should fill only Barnes’ board position. A judge last week denied the trustees’ request for a temporary restraining order to block the appointments.
The state board recviewed 37 applicants for the three vacancies, and selected eight finalists; the eight include some familiar names, including former Senate Education Committee Chairman John Goedde and former Idaho Fish & Game Commissioner Brad Corkill, both of whom were selected as finalists for Seat 2. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.