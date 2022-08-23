Idaho SBOE

The Idaho State Board of Education meets in February

Idaho's State Board of Education already was scheduled to meet tomorrow, and the board announced this afternoon that it'll amend its agenda to also include discussing the governor's "historic education funding proposals that will be taken up during a special legislative session."

The board won't take any action, but its executive director, Matt Freeman, said, "This legislation will be a long-term game changer for public education at all levels and the Board is eager to have a conversation about it. The Board will amend the agenda to make room for that discussion, which will take place shortly after convening in the morning.”

