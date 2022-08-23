Idaho's State Board of Education already was scheduled to meet tomorrow, and the board announced this afternoon that it'll amend its agenda to also include discussing the governor's "historic education funding proposals that will be taken up during a special legislative session."
The board won't take any action, but its executive director, Matt Freeman, said, "This legislation will be a long-term game changer for public education at all levels and the Board is eager to have a conversation about it. The Board will amend the agenda to make room for that discussion, which will take place shortly after convening in the morning.”
Here is the state board's full announcement:
The Idaho State Board of Education will amend its August 24, 2022 Board meeting agenda in order to discuss Governor Brad Little’s historic education funding proposals that will be taken up during a special legislative session announced late this morning.
The proposals, part of a single bill designed to address historic inflation, will be heard during a September 1 special legislative session. If approved, the bill would dedicate $410 million in additional funding annually for education; $330 million toward K-12 public schools and $80 million to higher education.
“Because the meeting is tomorrow, Idaho’s Open Meeting law prohibits the Board from voting on a formal position on the Governor’s proposals,” Board Executive Director Matt Freeman said. “This legislation will be a long-term game changer for public education at all levels and the Board is eager to have a conversation about it. The Board will amend the agenda to make room for that discussion, which will take place shortly after convening in the morning.”