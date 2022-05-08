A retired ophthalmologist, a former state senator and a human resources director will round out the North Idaho College’s shorthanded board of trustees. On Friday, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert, the State Board of Education appointed David Wold, John Goedde and Pete Broschet to the NIC board, effective immediately. They will serve through November.
And in contrast to a series of recent, contentious NIC trustee meetings, Friday’s State Board meeting was a sprint. It took the State Board only 10 minutes to fill the three vacancies, on a single unanimous vote.
The appointments put the NIC’s board back in business. Prior to Friday’s meeting, the NIC board had only two members — Chairman Todd Banducci and trustee Greg McKenzie — and lacked an operating quorum.
While the appointments round out what State Board President Kurt Liebich called “a non-functioning board,” the appointments could also shift the balance of political power on the troubled college’s governing body.
Banducci and McKenzie have been at the heart of several controversial and split board decisions, including a 3-2 vote to fire President Rick MacLennan in September, and an identical 3-2 vote to promote wrestling coach Michael Sebaaly as interim president.
More recently, Banducci and McKenzie filed an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to block the State Board appointments.