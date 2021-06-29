Idaho’s state Board of Education unanimously approved the first reading of a new “diversity, educational equity and inclusion” policy Monday, opening a public comment period before the policy comes back to the board for final approval. “The issues surrounding and related to these terms are certainly not new to the post-secondary landscape,” board member Debbie Critchfield told the board, “but they have taken on a different tone and have been a topic of concern and discussion in our state and during this last legislative session.”
Critchfield, the board’s immediate past president, said she and the board’s executive director, Matt Freeman, spent lots of time on the topic, as did new President Kurt Liebich, and board members have visited with Idaho college students, parents, faculty members and more “related to these topics and what they mean.”
All along, Critchfield said, the board has “maintained … we do not support indoctrination of any kind in any form at any level.”
The Legislature this year passed HB 377, legislation designed to allay fears about indoctrination and “critical race theory” in the state’s public schools and colleges, before the Idaho House would agree to pass the budgets for schools and higher education.
The bill forbids Idaho schools and universities from compelling students to adopt belief systems claiming any group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior, saying such tenets are often found in “critical race theory.” Backers of the bill said it would not limit discussions on any topics. Gov. Brad Little signed HB 377 into law on April 28; it took effect immediately.
