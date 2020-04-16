Idaho's State Board of Education, in a special meeting held today via Zoom, unanimously approved minimum criteria that local schools would need to meet if they hope to reopen this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Clark Corbin. The first element that must be met is all statewide and local social-distancing requirements, including a stay-home order, must be lifted. That means schools would not be able to open this month because Gov. Brad Little extended the statewide stay-home order through April 30.
The local reopening requirements are the latest development in the state’s response to spread of the coronavirus. Last week, on April 6, the State Board voted unanimously to extend the physical closure of schools through the end of the academic year. But, in doing so, the board carved out a caveat that local school officials could attempt to reopen if they meet new criteria.
The board approved that criteria today; it was developed in consultation with state and local public health officials. You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org.
“These criteria are the result of a tremendous amount of input from stakeholders, including superintendents in the various regions, the teachers association, the school administrators association and the school boards association,” board member Linda Clark said in a statement. “I think it is a very strong document that will provide appropriate guidance for our districts that wish to reopen.”
The criteria require approval by local health districts; cleaning and disinfection; and more. They also allow consideration for areas of the state where there's been no community spread of the virus.