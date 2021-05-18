Calling the move a linchpin in college access and affordability, the State Board of Education Monday approved a second consecutive year of tuition freezes at Idaho’s four-year schools, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. The 2021-22 freeze covers in-state, undergraduate students. Next year’s tuition and fees break down as follows: University of Idaho, $8,340 (including a $36 increase in student activity fees); Boise State University, $8,068; Idaho State University, $7,872; Lewis-Clark State College, $6,982.
The four schools will also more or less hold the line on non-resident fees and graduate school fees. Only Idaho State approved increases in these categories — and vice president for finance and business affairs Glen Nelson sounded a warning. He said Idaho State’s non-resident and graduate tuition is nearing the “market price,” which could affect recruiting.
“We have to be very cognizant of how much we increase in those areas,” he said.
Boise State opted to freeze nonresident and graduate fees, in the interest of keeping students on campus and, ultimately, protecting the university’s overall bottom line.
“Increasing those rates not only creates struggles for them, it can also affect enrollment,” said Ken Kline, Boise State’s associate vice president for budget and planning. You can read Richert's full report online here at idahoednews.org.