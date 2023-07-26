An attorney for the Idaho State Board of Education in a lawsuit from the Idaho Attorney General is calling for him to drop the challenge to negotiations in the University of Idaho’s bid to purchase the University of Phoenix.
The attorney also sent a letter to Attorney General Raúl Labrador asking him to drop the lawsuit, attaching letters that indicate there was competition for the purchase, which would support the state board’s position that there was not a violation of the Idaho Open Meetings Law.
The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit in June claiming the State Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Law in its dealings regarding the University of Idaho’s proposal to purchase the large online university.
Attorney Trudy Fouser, on behalf of the state board, is asking the court to dismiss the suit for three reasons; she said the lawsuit addresses the wrong entity, because the State Board of Education was acting in its role as the regents for the University of Idaho; that the complaint was not filed within 30 days of the alleged violation, as required by the Open Meetings Law; and that Labrador hasn’t presented enough evidence to show the board violated the law.
Fouser also says that case law doesn’t support Labrador’s assertion in the lawsuit that the decision made at the public meeting following the executive session in question would be null and void if the executive session was found to violate the law.
In response to a request for comment, Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Beth Cahill wrote in an email, “We have no additional comment beyond what we have previously provided on the lawsuit.”
