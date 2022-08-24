Idaho’s state Board of Education gave rave reviews this morning to newly announced plans for a special session of the Legislature to permanently boost education funding while also cutting taxes.
“I think this is potentially the biggest thing that’s happened for Idaho education at least since I’ve been tracking what’s going on,” said board President Kurt Liebich. “This is a significant investment in our system, not only in our K-12 system but in our higher ed system.”
He added, “My understanding here is what we’re doing here is dedicating funds, putting a placeholder in. We’re not in a position here to be talking about how that money is spent; that’s going to be a question at the legislative session. But this is really the placeholder of $330 million for K-12 and an additional $80 million for higher ed, and what’s encouraging to me is it’s being dedicated out of sales tax, which is arguably the most reliable form of revenue, and it’s ongoing investment, it’s not one-time. I think all those things are just terrific.”
Board member Linda Clark said, “This is very heartening that these are dedicated funds. Because I think louder than anything else, this speaks to the commitment of our governor and our Legislature to quality education.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said, “I just think it’s a great opportunity for education. As you all know around the table, there’s a lot of staffing shortages right now.”
In June, a board survey of school districts identified nearly 900 teacher vacancies in Idaho that school districts were unable to fill, and that was with only 78 of the 115 districts responding.