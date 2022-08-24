state board screenshot 8-24-22

Idaho's state Board of Education meets on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

 Screenshot

Idaho’s state Board of Education gave rave reviews this morning to newly announced plans for a special session of the Legislature to permanently boost education funding while also cutting taxes.

“I think this is potentially the biggest thing that’s happened for Idaho education at least since I’ve been tracking what’s going on,” said board President Kurt Liebich. “This is a significant investment in our system, not only in our K-12 system but in our higher ed system.”

