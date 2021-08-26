We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Idaho’s state Board of Education voted unanimously today to name Jeff Tucker the next general manager of Idaho Public Television, succeeding Ron Pisaneschi, who retired at the end of July. Tucker, who is currently interim general manager and has served as director of content for IdahoPTV since 2013, has held numerous positions with the network, including director, videographer, producer, production manager and more.
Tucker told the board, to laughter, “When I started in 1983 as an intern in high school, this was not in my mind, but I will do the best darn job I can.”
Tucker was selected after a board committee conducted a national search and interviewed candidates. “The committee has unanimously recommended to us, the board, the appointment of Jeff Tucker as general manager,” said board Vice President David Hill.
The appointment is effective today.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Board President Kurt Liebich had high praise for the work Idaho Public Television has done to support Idaho kids and their learning. “I think the work you all have done was just amazing and really helped during the pandemic,” he told Tucker. “A lot of your programming specific to Idaho is just terrific. You’ve got big shoes to fill, Ron did just an amazing job, but knowing you, you’re up to the task.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.