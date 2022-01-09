The State Board of Education Thursday earmarked some $26 million in federal coronavirus relief money to improving a state data collection system, funding supplementary learning opportunities, among other items, writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones.
The money comes from the latest and largest round of elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding sent to Idaho through congressional coronavirus relief packages. While school districts and charter schools control 90% of the money, it’s up to the State Board to steer the remaining 10%. That’s what the board addressed in Thursday’s unanimous vote.
The bulk of the money, up to an estimated $20 million, will go toward upgrading the state’s system for collecting student enrollment, attendance and achievement data so Idaho can meet federal reporting requirements. Gov. Brad Little has already approved money for a third-party consultant to evaluate Idaho’s system, called ISEE, and determine what upgrades are needed.
A total of $4.4 million was dedicated to after-school and summer learning programs that run through a partnership with the Idaho STEM Action Center, the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Out-of-School Network.
Another $1.6 million will go to professional development programs.