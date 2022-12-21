Kurt Liebich screenshot 12-21-22

Kurt Liebich, president of the Idaho State Board of Education, speaks during a board meeting at the Idaho state Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

 Screenshot

Kurt Liebich, president of the Idaho State Board of Education, spoke out during today’s board meeting about the situation at North Idaho College, where the board’s recent controversial actions, placing the new president on leave and attempting unsuccessfully to bring back the former wrestling coach to take over as president, have drawn stern warnings over possible loss of the college’s accreditation.

Liebich said he wanted to speak directly to NIC students, faculty and staff. “We talk about a lot of things here at the state Board of Education, but the real work happens in the classroom between teachers and students, and that’s where the really important stuff happens,” he said. “And despite what happens at North Idaho College in the board room, the real work is in the classroom between dedicated faculty and students, and that work has been going on without interruption throughout all of this and it continues to go on.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments