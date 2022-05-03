The Idaho Office of Attorney General filed a series of briefs last week asking the Idaho Supreme Court to vacate its order delaying implementation of the state’s newest abortion law, writes reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris of the Idaho Capital Sun. The attorney general’s office also asked the court to strike portions of statements from Planned Parenthood representatives.
If the court does vacate its order, the law would take effect immediately.
The law, SB 1309, is modeled after similar legislation in Texas and allows civil lawsuits against medical professionals who provide abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound, which is generally by six weeks of pregnancy.
The bill passed the Idaho Legislature. Gov. Brad Little signed it into law on March 23, but not without saying he had reservations about the civil lawsuit mechanism, and he expected it would be challenged in court.
A week later, a regional chapter of Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit challenging the law, and the Idaho Supreme Court granted a pause on the law’s implementation while it considers the case.
Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo filed a brief Friday arguing the Idaho Supreme Court’s order granting a stay was procedurally improper, in part because neither party formally requested it and because there was a misunderstanding that both parties had agreed to a stay when that was not the case.