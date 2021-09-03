We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Attorneys for the winning side in the successful lawsuit to overturn a restrictive new voter initiative law have submitted their fees and costs to the Idaho Supreme Court for payment by the state, and the tally comes to just under $152,000.
That’s less than the $180,763 the Legislature already has paid to its private counsel for just part of the state’s defense of the law in the same case. Lawmakers opted to hire their own private lawyers, from the prominent Boise law firm of Holland & Hart, in addition to the Idaho Attorney General’s office’s defense of the law.
“If that fee is reasonable for the state of Idaho to pay for one half of its defense in a losing effort, the lower request of Ferguson Durham for a winning one is eminently reasonable,” lead attorney Deborah Ferguson write in her Friday court filing. It was accompanied by detailed breakdowns of the work done, rates and hours involved in the case, along with declarations from other attorneys who practice in related areas about the reasonableness of the fees.
Wrote Ferguson, “This is underscored by the fact that Ferguson Durham spent fewer hours than intervenors’ (the Legislature’s) counsel, while being required to produce more work product to advance and win this case.”
State taxpayers were ordered to pay the fees and costs when the state lost the case; the state’s highest court ruled that SB 1110, the law passed this year to restrict future voter initiatives and referenda, “constituted a grave infringement on the people’s constitutional rights,” and overturned it as unconstitutional.